trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

3 dead, 3 wounded in Maryland home shooting

by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 8:41 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 8:41 AM ET

Three people were killed and another three were wounded in a Sunday night shooting in Annapolis, Md., that appeared to stem from an “interpersonal dispute,” police said. 

Annapolis Police announced a suspect is in custody after six people were shot at a private residence in the Maryland capital city. 

The department’s Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a press conference appeared to be an “interpersonal dispute” with no ongoing threat to the public. At least one weapon was recovered.

Three people were announced dead on scene and three were transported to Shock Trauma Units, police said. Jackson said the deceased ranged in age from early 20s to 50s, but no further details about the victims or suspect were released. 

The investigation is ongoing, and an exact motive has not been established, but the police chief noted that the shooting “wasn’t random.” Charges have not yet been filed on the person of interest and the relationship between the people involved is unknown.

“Nothing gets resolved through the use of a gun,” Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley said at the press conference.

Tags Annapolis maryland shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  4. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  5. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  6. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  7. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  8. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  9. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  10. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  11. Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
  12. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  13. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  14. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  15. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  16. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  17. The most interesting challenger to Donald Trump just jumped into the race
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump to be arraigned Tuesday. What’s next?
Load more

Video

See all Video