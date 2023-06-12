3 dead, 3 wounded in Maryland home shooting

Three people were killed and another three were wounded in a Sunday night shooting in Annapolis, Md., that appeared to stem from an “interpersonal dispute,” police said.

Annapolis Police announced a suspect is in custody after six people were shot at a private residence in the Maryland capital city.

The department’s Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a press conference appeared to be an “interpersonal dispute” with no ongoing threat to the public. At least one weapon was recovered.

Three people were announced dead on scene and three were transported to Shock Trauma Units, police said. Jackson said the deceased ranged in age from early 20s to 50s, but no further details about the victims or suspect were released.

The investigation is ongoing, and an exact motive has not been established, but the police chief noted that the shooting “wasn’t random.” Charges have not yet been filed on the person of interest and the relationship between the people involved is unknown.

“Nothing gets resolved through the use of a gun,” Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley said at the press conference.