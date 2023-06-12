Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to federal gun charges

The mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his Virginia elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to federal gun charges on Monday.

Deja Taylor of Newport News, Va. pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of being an illegal drug user while possessing a firearm and one count of making a false statement on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) form to purchase the firearm.

Federal law prohibits users of illegal drugs to own firearms and those who purchase a firearm will have to attest they are not drug users at the time of their purchase, according to the Washington Post.

In their statement, authorities said that Taylor purchased the firearm her son used to shoot his teacher in July 2022, adding that federal agents conducted a search of Taylor’s home days after the incident, finding narcotics packaging, narcotics paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana edible packaging, a box of ammunition, and a black firearm barrel lock.

Authorities also searched the home of Taylor’s mother, finding approximately 24.5 grams of marijuana, marijuana edible packaging, and marijuana paraphernalia, also conducted a search of Taylor’s phone which illustrated Taylor’s ongoing marijuana use, according to the statement of facts.

Authorities did note that no lockbox, trigger lock, or key to a trigger lock was found in either of the residences that they searched.

Taylor was also previously arrested in April 2021 when she was pulled over for speeding in Williamsburg, Va., according to the news release. The arresting officer conducted a search of Taylor’s vehicle and found marijuana in plain view, digital scales, and marijuana pills inside her purse, noting that several marijuana edibles that looked like rice treats were found inside of her vehicle directly next to her son.

“It is clear from this case that enforcement of our existing federal firearm laws is critical to ensuring public safety,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica D. Aber said in a statement. “Federal requirements for firearm ownership are not optional and exist to protect owners, their family members, and the communities where they live. Failing to abide by those requirements when purchasing or possessing a firearm can have far-reaching consequences.”

In a separate statement, ATF’s Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai said that the overall safety of community members is his “utmost concern,” adding that anyone who is a user of illegal drugs is prohibited “from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law.”

“ATF will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure that people who violate this condition of firearm ownership are held accountable for their actions,” Kailimai said in his statement.

The latest charges come after Taylor’s son shot Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner in the head and chest inside her classroom earlier in January. Zwermer, who sustained gunshot wounds but survived her injuries, filed a lawsuit in April against the Newport News School Board and the school’s administrators, claiming gross negligence and reckless disregard.

Taylor has previously stated that she’s “willing to take responsibility” for the incident as a parent.

Taylor, 26, who faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.