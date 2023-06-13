Parking dispute preceded fatal Maryland shooting: police

A parking-related dispute preceded a fatal shooting in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday in which three people were killed and another three were wounded, police said.

Asked at a Monday press conference about reports of the parking dispute, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters, “We know that those things did occur,” but he did not go into detail on a motive and said he didn’t want to speculate on a connection between the dispute and the shooting.

“Something happened … that caused the suspect — now defendant — to use deadly force and to cause that kind of damage, but … I don’t want to speculate,” Jackson said.

Jackson had said earlier that the shooting appeared to stem from an “interpersonal dispute” at a private residence in the Maryland capital.

Annapolis police announced the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney has charged 43-year-old Annapolis man Charles Robert Smith with three counts each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The three hospitalized victims were in stable condition as of Monday, police said. The deceased victims have been identified as Nicholas Mireles, 55; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27; and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25. Nicholas Mireles and Mario Mireles Ruiz are father and son.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D) at the press conference said there was a “block party” for a graduation in the area.

The Associated Press reports charging documents show Smith called a local parking enforcement employee to complain a vehicle was blocking their driveway.

According to the documents, as reported by the AP, Mireles Ruiz went to Smith’s house to discuss, and an argument sparked with Smith’s mother. Smith allegedly confronted Mireles Ruiz when he got home and pulled out a gun and shot Mireles Ruiz and Segovia after the argument turned physical.

Smith then allegedly began shooting with a long gun out the front window of his house, killing Nicholas Mireles and shooting the three other victims as people responded.

A semi-automatic handgun and a long gun were recovered by police.

