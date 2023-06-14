trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Detroit-area city bans Pride flags on public property

by Nick Robertson - 06/14/23 5:06 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/14/23 5:06 PM ET
Pride Flag (Chicago Free Press/Getty Images/File)

A city near Detroit has banned its residents from displaying LGBTQ flags on public property after a raucous city meeting Tuesday. 

Hamtramck, Mich., an enclave within north-central Detroit, banned the flags in a unanimous vote with one city council member arguing that the displays are unnecessary.

“You guys are welcome,” council member Nayeem Choudhury said, referring to the LGBTQ community and its supporters. “(But) why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented?”

“You’re already represented,” he added. “We already know who you are.”

The city’s five council members and mayor are all Muslim, as are about half of the city’s residents, according to the Detroit Free Press. The latest census also showed that around 40 percent of the city’s residents are immigrants.

“We want to respect the religious rights of our citizens,” Choudhury said.

The city, as a result of the vote, will only allow flags of the nations that represent the city’s immigrant heritage and the flag of Michigan to be flown. The city’s previous mayor flew the Pride flag from City Hall in 2021, causing a controversy in the community and making it a campaign issue for the newly elected Mayor Amer Ghalib.

“We serve everybody equally with no discrimination but without favoritism,” Ghalib said.

The council resolution reads that it is intended to “maintain and confirm the neutrality of the city of Hamtramck towards its residents.”

The move has brought the city under fire with critics calling the ban discriminatory, however, the resolution’s author, Councilman Mohammed Hassan, said it represents the views of a majority of the city’s residents. 

“Please don’t threaten us … I’m the elected official … I’m working for the people, what the majority of the people like,” Hassan said.

Tags Amer Ghalib detroit Hamtramck LGBTQ Michigan Nayeem Choudhury pride flag Pride Month

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  4. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  5. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  6. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  7. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  8. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  9. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  10. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  11. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  12. Democrats rail against ‘petty,’ ‘retaliatory’ GOP agriculture funding ...
  13. Garland defends discretion of special counsel in Trump documents case
  14. US sends F-22 fighter jets to Middle East due to ‘increasingly ...
  15. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  16. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  17. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  18. Manchin rips Biden judicial nominee for ‘hateful words’ and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video