Abbott issues state of emergency after multiple tornadoes rip through small Texas town

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/15/23 11:15 PM ET
This screenshot taken from a video shows a tornado on June 14, 2023, in Blakely, Ga. Officials from Texas to Georgia are reporting damaging winds and tornadoes as a powerful storm system crosses the South. (Rand McDonald via AP)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a state of emergency Thursday night after multiple tornadoes ripped through a small town in Texas. 

“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” Abbott said in a press release. 

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” he continued. “We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas.”

Late Thursday afternoon, multiple tornadoes hit Perryton, Texas, killing at least one person and injuring 75 people. 

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told a local news outlet that the person killed took a “direct hit” to their mobile home. Dutcher said that at least 30 trailers were either damaged or destroyed. 

Local news reported three tornadoes were identified in the town just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, and by 6 p.m., firefighters were working to rescue people from rubble. 

As of 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy reported 4,474 customers had no power. 

The governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy resources in the area, including the Department of State Health Services, Parks and Wildlife, the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas A&M Task Forces 1 and 2, among other resources. 

The Perryton Independent School District opened an emergency shelter in the gym, according to local reports, and are offering showers, blankets, food and flashlights, as the district works on getting generators.  

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex) also said he was monitoring the situation and praying for the community in a tweet Thursday. 

“My West Texas team is closely monitoring the tornado outbreak in Perryton,” he he tweeted. “Heidi and I are praying for the community, first responders, and the families impacted by the storm.”

