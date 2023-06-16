trending:

Three dead, more than 75 injured as tornado tears across Texas town

by Julia Shapero - 06/16/23 7:47 AM ET
Damaged pickup trucks sit among debris after a tornado passed through a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Erickson)
Three people were killed and more than 75 were injured after a tornado tore through a small Texas town on Thursday, according to a local outlet.

Two other people remain missing in the town of Perryton, the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office said, according to ABC 7 Amarillo.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado had touched down north of Perryton in a Twitter post shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a state of emergency on Thursday night, deploying emergency resources to the northern Texas town of about 8,500 people.

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Abbott said in a press release. “We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event.”

“I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas,” he added.

