trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Federal judge blocks Indiana gender-affirming health care ban

by Brooke Migdon - 06/16/23 5:33 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 06/16/23 5:33 PM ET

A federal judge on Friday prevented Indiana’s gender-affirming health care ban from taking effect, granting a temporary reprieve to transgender youths and families seeking care in Indiana.

Indiana’s Senate Bill 480, which would have taken effect July 1, bars health care providers in the state from administering gender-affirming medical care to transgender minors. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it April 5, one day after he called the legislation “clear as mud” and suggested it was difficult to understand.

Just hours later, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the state on behalf of four transgender children, their parents and a physician who treats transgender youth, claiming the new law violates the federal requirements of the Medicaid Act and the Affordable Care Act, as well as the U.S. Constitution.

Friday’s preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon, prevents the state from enforcing most of the ban, excluding its prohibition on gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

“We warned lawmakers that if they passed laws attacking trans people that they would see us in court,” Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said Friday in a statement

“This victory belongs to the families who have bravely participated in this case, as well as other trans youth in Indiana who spoke up about the harms created by this law. Our work in Indiana and around the country is far from over — including with this law,” he said.

Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana’s legal director, added that the organization “won’t rest until this unconstitutional law is struck down for good.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R), one of the defendants in the ACLU lawsuit, was not immediately available to comment on Friday’s ruling. During oral arguments on Wednesday, Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher said the potential harms of gender-affirming medical care had not been thoroughly studied.

“We don’t want our children to be part of this grand experiment,” he said.

Gender-affirming health care for both transgender youths and adults is considered medically necessary and often lifesaving by most major medical organizations. The American Medical Association strengthened its position on gender-affirming care this week, passing a resolution to protect access to care.

Tags Eric Holcomb Gender-affirming care indiana Todd Rokita transgender health coverage transgender youth

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  2. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  3. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  4. Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case
  5. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  6. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  7. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  8. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  9. Republicans play offense on student loans ahead of SCOTUS decision
  10. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  11. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  12. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  13. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  14. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  15. Chris Wallace says Trump conviction ‘could be a life sentence’
  16. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  17. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  18. Trump beats Biden by 6 points in 2024 matchup: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video