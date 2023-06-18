trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Maryland governor says book bans are ‘castrating’ kids

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/18/23 4:35 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/18/23 4:35 PM ET

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in an interview that the country’s recent string of book bans is “castrating” children. 

Schools and library systems across the country have been mounted by pressure from parents and conservative lawmakers to ban books that contain certain themes, including LGBTQ and African American history and literature.

In an interview on MSNBC, host Jen Psaki asked Moore for his thoughts on the recent book bans some have implemented. 

“I continue hearing people making the argument that we’re doing it because we want to we want to prevent our students from having discomfort or guilt,” Moore told Psaki. “Because we don’t want our students to be able to really wrestle with these really difficult things in times when they are maturing as individuals and difficult historical points. But the thing I realized and I wanted to speak out about is that’s actually not true. It’s a guise.” 

“It’s not about making kids feel uncomfortable. It’s about telling other kids that they shouldn’t understand their own power,” Moore added. “It’s castrating them.”

Moore’s remarks come a month after a Miami-Dade County elementary school banned the poem that American poet Amanda Gorman recited during President Biden’s inauguration in 2021, issuing restrictions on Gorman’s poem and three other books after a parent objected to them, claiming that the titles included topics that were inappropriate for students and should be removed.

Florida has been at the epicenter of educational controversies as its state legislature, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), has pushed legislation to limit material and curriculum taught in schools. In January, DeSantis’s administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, saying the content “significantly lacks educational value.” 

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida, saying the state has become “hostile to Black Americans” under DeSantis’s leadership.

Tags Book bans Florida Inside with Jen Psaki Jen Psaki Jen Psaki MSNBC Ron DeSantis Wes Moore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  4. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  5. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  6. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  7. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  8. Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.
  9. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  10. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  11. John Bolton: Intelligence officials ‘failed in many cases’ in not getting ...
  12. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  13. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  14. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  15. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  16. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  17. Spike in ocean heat stuns scientists: Have we breached a climate tipping point?
  18. Barr blasts Trump’s defense in document case as ‘absurd’
Load more

Video

See all Video