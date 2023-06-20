6 teens shot near Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee

A half-dozen teens were shot and injured during a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, according to local police.

The victims varied in age from 14 to 19 years old. One victim, a 17-year-old who police say may have been a gunman, is in custody. There are additional suspects in the shooting, police said.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

According to witnesses and video from the aftermath of the shooting, at least one teenage girl was shot in the neck. A witness told the Associated Press that a fight between women at the party caused one man to pull a gun.

The shooting, which took place outside a church just after the city’s Juneteenth Festival ended, is one of multiple mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The shooting comes after a surge in violence across the U.S. over the weekend.

In St. Louis, one teen was killed and ten more were injured at a party in the heart of downtown in the early hours of Sunday morning. The victims in that shooting ranged from 15 to 19 years old.

“This is another wake-up call for our region,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

At least 60 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, according to the Associated Press. That includes one Juneteenth party in the Chicago suburbs where 23 people were shot and injured.

“There’s no question there’s been a spike in violence,” Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University, told the Associated Press. “Some of these cases seem to be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are played out with firearms, not with fists.”

In rural Idaho, four people were killed in an apartment building shooting by their neighbor. In Southern California, eight people were injured during a shooting at a pool party. In Baltimore, six injured. In Philadelphia, five were injured by gunfire including a 4-year-old boy.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive recorded 22 mass shootings, a shooting with at least four victims, since Friday, resulting in at least 15 deaths and another 113 injured.