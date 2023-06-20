trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton: ‘I will carry out my duties’ in husband’s impeachment trial

by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 9:29 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 9:29 AM ET
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton, sits in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 29, 2023. The historic impeachment of Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America's biggest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton, sits in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 29, 2023. The historic impeachment of Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton (R) said Monday she will “carry out” her duties as a member of the state Senate, ahead of her husband Ken Paxton’s looming impeachment trial in the chamber.

“I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature,” she said in a statement on Twitter. “Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state.”

“Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment,” she added. “As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it.”

Ken Paxton, the suspended Texas attorney general, was impeached by the Republican-led Texas House in a 121-23 vote late last month over 20 charges of misconduct in office, including bribery, obstruction of justice, false statements, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.

The attorney general, who dismissed the impeachment vote as a “politically motivated sham,” is set to face a trial in the state Senate in late August, according to The Texas Tribune.

Tags Angela Paxton Ken Paxton Texas Texas legislature

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  5. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  6. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  14. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  15. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  16. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video