trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Pennsylvania governor announces I-95 will reopen this weekend 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/20/23 5:06 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/20/23 5:06 PM ET

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) announced Tuesday that Interstate 95 will reopen in Philadelphia this weekend, about two weeks after a portion of the highway collapsed.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule,” he added. “That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners — and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.”

Earlier this month, the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying gasoline lost control of the vehicle, prompting it to flip and catch fire underneath an I-95 overpass in Philadelphia. The northbound lanes of the roadway collapsed, and the southbound lanes were left so severely compromised that they also had to be demolished.

The collapse of the highway and its subsequent closure created traffic headaches for commuters in the area, who were redirected to detours. Shapiro said last week that crews would work around the clock to ensure I-95 would reopen as quickly as possible. His Tuesday press release stated that the reopening this weekend will be well ahead of the projected two-week timeline.

Demolition work on the impacted stretch of the highway took only four days last week, the governor noted in the release. Construction crews also began bridging the gap in the interstate last week, opting to fill in the area under the overpass with “light-weight foamed glass aggregate” instead of directly rebuilding the structure.

The release says crews will begin paving three new lanes in both directions of the highway this week ahead of the expected reopening this weekend.

President Biden visited the site of the collapsed portion of the highway last week, calling fixing it the most “‘important project to the country right now.” The Biden administration also pledged federal support to aid in the rebuilding of the highway.

Tags I-95 Joe Biden Josh Shapiro Josh Shapiro

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  5. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  6. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  7. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  8. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
  9. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  10. Pennsylvania governor announces I-95 will reopen this weekend 
  11. NAACP, other groups rally with advocates for student debt relief ahead of ...
  12. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  13. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  14. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  15. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  16. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  17. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  18. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video