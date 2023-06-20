Vanderbilt turns over transgender patient records to state AG for investigation

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) handed over medical records of transgender patients to the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, a spokesperson for the center confirmed Tuesday.

John Howser, chief communications officer for the health facility, said in a statement to The Hill that Vanderbilt received requests from the state attorney general’s about “transgender care” at VUMC. Howser noted that the VUMC “complies with all health care privacy and security requirements” under state and federal law, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).

“VUMC received requests from the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General as part of its investigation seeking information about transgender care at VUMC. The Tennessee Attorney General has legal authority in an investigation to require that VUMC provide complete copies of patient medical records that are relevant to its investigation. VUMC was obligated to comply and did so,” Howser said in an emailed statement.

The Nashville Tennessean first reported Vanderbilt handing over the medical records. A notice issued to patients of the center and obtained by The Tennessean said that the facility was turning over the records due to an investigation into “billing for transgender care services” that were provided to those who were enrolled in insurance plans sponsored by the state.

The newspaper also reported that Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s (R) office was looking into possible medical billing fraud at the health facility.Brandon Smith, chief of staff to Skrmetti, told The Tennessean that the office was “surprised that VUMC has deliberately chosen to frighten its patients like this.”

Smith noted to the newspaper that the investigation was “focused solely” on VUMC, not the patients at the facility.

Officials at Vanderbilt announced this past fall that they were pausing gender-affirming surgeries for minors to review their practices after facing criticism from lawmakers and state officials. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a measure banning gender-affirming health care for those under 18 in March, a move that prompted LGBTQ rights groups to sue the state of Tennessee for.

The Hill has reached out to the Tennessee attorney general’s office for comment.