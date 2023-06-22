4 dead after tornadoes tear through Texas town

A series of suspected tornadoes touched down in northwest Texas on Wednesday evening, bringing severe winds and large-sized hail to the area and leaving at least four dead in the town of Matador.

Senior forecaster Matt Ziebell with the National Weather Service in Lubbock told the Associated Press that a supercell developed around 8 p.m. near Amarillo, Texas, before hitting Matador, where it killed four people, left nine people injured and caused severe damage. The storm went on to later produce 109 mph winds as well as 4-inch or larger hail, Ziebell said.

The National Weather Service of Amarillo issued a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the area Wednesday evening, warning that the storms could bring large hail and severe winds.

“A tornado warning was just issued with the storm in western Texas county in Oklahoma. The storm is moving SSE. and Multiple reports of very large hail with the thunderstorm south of Claude along HWY 287, up to baseball size. Stay alert if you are in these areas,” the Amarillo National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday evening.

Thousands of people were also left without power throughout Texas according to poweroutage.us, which says that more than 226,000 customers without power in the state. In Motley county, where Matador is located, there are at least 525 people without power, according to the tracker.

Strong storms also impacted regions throughout the state, as the National Weather Service reported a record-high wind gust of 97 mph at the Bush Intercontinental Airport airport Wednesday evening. The storms comes as most of the state continues to be under heat advisories, with some areas expected to see temperatures above 100 degrees this weekend.