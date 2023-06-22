trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Maricopa County recorder sues Kari Lake for defamation

by Nick Robertson - 06/22/23 9:24 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/22/23 9:24 PM ET
Election workers tabulate ballots in the background as Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates speaks and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer steps aside, right, inside the Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix’s county recorder, Stephen Richer, filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, alleging that the former television news anchor defamed him after she lost the 2022 governor’s race in Arizona.

Richer and Lake, both of whom are Republicans, feuded in the days and months after the 2022 election as Lake repeatedly refused to concede the governor’s election to now-Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).

Lake was one of the most prominent election deniers in the 2022 election cycle, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump and that the 2022 election was similarly fraudulent. There has been no evidence to date backing either claim.

Richer’s suit names Lake and her political action committees, Kari Lake Fund for Arizona and Save Arizona Fund, alleging that they were “engaging in a concerted campaign to defame, threaten and isolate me,” he said in an Arizona Republic op-ed.

Richer’s role as Maricopa County Recorder saw him oversee the veracity of the voter rolls, assist in creating the ballot and assist in managing elections in the county.

The lawsuit claims that Lake consistently and systemically lied about Richer’s actions, causing him to receive harassment and numerous threats on his life.

Richer says that Lake claimed without evidence he stuffed ballot boxes with 300,000 invalid votes and used his role as recorder to make the ballot unclear for voters.

“For the last seven months, I have been subjected to constant harassment, intimidation, and threats to my and my family’s lives because the defendants in this case were spreading falsehoods about me, my work, and our elections,” Richer said in a statement.

“In America, no one is above the law, and I am standing up for that principle and seeking justice for what my family and I have been put through,” he added.

The filing asks that Lake retract and apologize for the statements and for undisclosed monetary damages.

Lake did not respond to a request for comment.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Arizona Defamation suit Kari Lake stephen richer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  5. Navy detected sound of implosion in area where Titan went missing
  6. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  7. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  8. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  9. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  10. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  11. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  12. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  13. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  14. Watch live: Indian Prime Minister Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress
  15. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  16. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  17. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  18. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
Load more

Video

See all Video