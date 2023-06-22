trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Judge suspends Wyoming’s ban on abortion pills amid lawsuit

by Nick Robertson - 06/22/23 9:52 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/22/23 9:52 PM ET
A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A federal judge paused Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on medicated abortion pills on Thursday, citing an ongoing lawsuit over the law’s constitutionality.

The ban, signed by the state’s governor in March, was set to be implemented on July 1. 

The law concerns two abortion pills, one of which, mifepristone, had its FDA approval challenged earlier this year. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mifepristone can still be distributed pending that challenge.

Wyoming’s near-total ban on abortion procedures has also been challenged, and the two suits have now been combined. Arguments over the legality of abortion in the state mostly center on a 2012 constitutional amendment giving Wyoming’s a right to make their own health care decisions, enacted in response to fears over the Affordable Care Act.

State attorneys have argued that abortions that aren’t to save the life of the mother or child are not health care.

“It’s not restoring a woman’s body from pain, injury or physical sickness,” State attorney Jay Jerde said. “Medical services are involved, but getting an abortion for reasons other than health care, it can’t be a medical decision.”

Only two clinics in the state sell medication for abortions, according to The Associated Press.

Since the overturning of the Roe v. Wade standard by the Supreme Court almost a year ago, 13 states have passed laws to ban medication abortions.

Tags abortion abortion access medication abortion mifepristone Wyoming

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  3. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  4. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  5. Navy detected sound of implosion in area where Titan went missing
  6. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  7. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  8. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  9. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  10. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  11. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  12. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  13. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  14. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  15. Texas is now a majority minority state
  16. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  17. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  18. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
Load more

Video

See all Video