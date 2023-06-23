61 percent disapprove of Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade: poll

Sixty-one percent of Americans in a new poll released on Thursday said they disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the ruling on Saturday.

A little over half — 53 percent — said they strongly disapprove of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that found that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, the poll from NBC News found.

Of the 36 percent who said they approve of the ruling, 27 percent said they do so strongly. Just 9 percent said they somewhat approve of the Dobbs decision and 8 percent said they somewhat disapprove, according to the poll.

Americans’ views on the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade break down sharply along party lines, with 92 percent of Democrats saying they disapprove of the ruling and 65 percent of Republicans saying that they approve.

A majority of Independents opposed the decision, although not to the same extent as Democrats. Sixty percent said they disapprove of the Dobbs ruling, while 37 percent said they approve, according to the poll.

Women voters, particularly younger women voters, were more likely to disapprove of the Supreme Court decision. While 67 percent of women overall said they disapproved of the ruling, 77 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 49 said they disapproved.

Voters of color were also more likely than white voters to oppose the Dobbs decision. While 78 percent of Black voters and 70 percent of Latino voters said they disapproved, 57 percent of white voters said so.

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 with 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.