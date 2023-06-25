trending:

Airline worker ‘ingested’ into plane engine, NTSB investigating

by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 4:30 PM ET
An airport worker died after being “ingested” into a plane engine at the San Antonio International Airport last week.

Multiple news outlets reported that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating an incident where a worker was sucked into a jet engine Friday night. According to a statement to NBC News, the NTSB said the worker was “ingested” into the engine at about 10:25 p.m. Friday night.

The statement said the the Delta flight arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles and was taxing to its gate with one engine. The board noted that it will continue to gather more information about the incident.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta said in a statement to The Hill.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to The Hill that it and the NTSB will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

“An airport ramp worker was involved in an accident in the gate area at San Antonio International Airport around around 10:30 p.m. local time on Friday, June 23, while a jetliner was pulling up to the terminal. Delta Flight 1111, an Airbus A319, had just arrived from Los Angeles International Airport,” the FAA said in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to the NTSB for comment.

