State Watch

Georgia officials denounce neo-Nazi demonstrations outside synagogues

by Julia Mueller - 06/26/23 9:02 AM ET
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp signed a law on Friday, May 5, creating a commission that can discipline and remove elected prosecutors, saying the measure will curb “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.” (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Georgia officials are condemning neo-Nazi demonstrations outside synagogues in the city of Macon and in Cobb County, near Atlanta, in recent days.  

“There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

The Macon Telegraph reports an antisemitic group gathered outside the local synagogue on Friday, sparking outrage from community members. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that roughly a dozen neo-Nazi extremists also demonstrated outside a synagogue in Cobb County on Saturday. 

“Yesterday we saw antisemitism on display in Macon, and now in metro Atlanta. This has got to stop. Praying for our Jewish community in Georgia and beyond. We must all raise our voices loudly against this vile hate,” tweeted Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Saturday.

Antisemitic materials were also reportedly distributed in Warner Robins, according to local outlet WGXA News. Local Mayor LaRhonda Patrick (D) said a suspect had been apprehended in the distribution of the hate messages.

“Georgia’s Jewish community will never be intimidated by anti-Semitism. Today, as symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud, and unbowed,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) said in a statement after the demonstrations and the flyer distributions. “All Georgians are united in our rejection of bigotry and hate,” Ossoff said.

“Disgraceful,” said Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), sharing a photo of people with Nazi flags out in purportedly East Cobb. “Such bigotry has no place in our community, and these losers should find a new hobby.”

The Chabad of Cobb County said in a statement to WSB-TV that the protesting individuals were identified “as part of a small group that travel around the country in order to spread their hateful message.”

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) said “such vile behavior has no place here or anywhere” and affirmed her support for the Jewish community.

