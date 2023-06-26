Three dead, thousands without power after severe weather in multiple states

At least three people died and thousands remained without power after severe storms ripped through multiple states Sunday.

A severe storm system with multiple tornadoes hit Martin County, Ind., Sunday evening, killing one person after a tornado struck a home, Fox 59 reported.

The outlet said authorities confirmed the death and an additional injury at the home, which was located in an area where multiple trees were downed due to severe winds.

The outlet also reported a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, which is south of Indianapolis, damaging 75 homes. Johnson County officials instituted a curfew in place from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, so they could assess the damage.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis issued a series of warnings in the area Sunday evening, advising residents of severe storms that could bring tornadoes, high winds and large hail. The weather service said Monday they will conduct damage surveys of the impacted areas in Indiana.

“Storms are intensifying over Indiana. These storms may become severe quickly as they move east. Review your safety plan before a warning is issued. Be ready to take action if necessary,” the National Weather Service of Indianapolis tweeted Sunday.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) said in a statement that the state’s Department of Homeland Security will also be assessing the damage.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to those impacted by yesterday’s tornadoes,” he wrote. “Today the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will have staff on the ground assessing the damage to help local jurisdictions determine their rebuilding and recovery needs.”

THV11 Digital reported two people were killed and another was injured Sunday night in Carlisle, Ark., after a tree fell on their home. According to the outlet, there were reported winds of at least 60 mph and severe lightning in the area, leaving thousands without power across the state.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 95,000 residents in Arkansas remain without power. Severe storms also prompted power outages in Michigan and Tennessee, leaving more than 68,000 without power in Michigan and more than 100,000 without power in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed.