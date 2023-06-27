trending:

Five teens killed when car lands in Florida retention pond

by Julia Mueller - 06/27/23 10:48 AM ET
Five teenagers were killed in an out-of-control car that landed in a retention pond and went underwater in Fort Myers, Fla., officials confirmed.

Three women and two men between the ages of 18 and 19 died in the submerged car after the single-vehicle crash, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. The incident occurred overnight, late Sunday or early Monday. 

The victims were identified by police on Tuesday as 18-year-olds Jesus Salinas, Breanna Coleman, Jackson Eyre and Amanda Ferguson, as well as 19-year-old Eric Paul.

Police say they’re “actively working to investigate” the circumstances of the crash.

“Although we are your Fort Myers Police Department, at the end of the day we are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and our hearts are heavy for these 5 families,” the office said. 

Four of the victims reportedly worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant location in Fort Myers, according to a post from the local establishment announcing it would be closed for the day.

Local outlet The News-Press reports the crash happened after the four teenagers’ shifts at the steakhouse ended.

The Associated Press contributed.

