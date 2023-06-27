trending:

Massachusetts posts Pride billboards in Florida, Texas

by Julia Shapero - 06/27/23 11:27 AM ET
Billboard mock-up (Courtesy of Office of Governor Maura T. Healey)

Massachusetts launched a billboard campaign featuring images of LBGTQ couples in several states, including Republican-led Texas and Florida, on Monday to promote the state as a “welcoming and safe place for all.”

The “Massachusetts For Us All” billboards, which come at the tail end of Pride month, also will be placed throughout New England and New York, according to Massachusetts’s Office of Travel and Tourism.

“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) said in a statement.

“The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights,” she added. “To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business — we want you to join us here in Massachusetts.”

Healey, the nation’s first openly lesbian governor, is also set to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday on the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland.

Tags Florida LGBTQ massachusetts Maura Healey Texas

