Raffensperger to be interviewed by special counsel investigators

by Julia Mueller - 06/27/23 12:29 PM ET
Arizona House Speaker Rep. Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger prepare to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds a public hearing to discuss its findings of a year-long investigation on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
UPI Photo
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is set to be interviewed by investigators from special counsel Jack Smith’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. 

The Washington Post first reported that Raffensperger is expected to be interviewed in Atlanta on Wednesday in what would be his first interview with Justice Department investigators. 

Smith’s office subpoenaed Raffensperger and other state election officials back in December, but NBC News reports that move was to require documents, rather than testimony. The Post also reports the interview was delayed by Smith’s office several times. 

The special counsel is probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to interfere with the transfer of power surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Smith also headed up the probe into former President Trump’s document handling that led to an indictment on 37 counts alleging Trump mishandled classified materials after his time in office and resisted government efforts to retrieve the documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case.

In a controversial phone call after the 2020 election, Trump, then the president, asked Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes, which would have flipped Biden’s win in the state. Trump has defended the phone call as “absolutely perfect.”  

The call prompted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) to launch an investigation into election interference attempts in the state, and she’s signaled that she could bring charges against the former president later this summer. Raffensperger appeared before the grand jury in that case last year.

Raffensperger also testified before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 last year.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

