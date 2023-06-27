trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Alabama governor calls special session to redraw congressional districts

by Nick Robertson - 06/27/23 2:41 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/27/23 2:41 PM ET

The Alabama legislature will begin a special session next month in order to redraw the state’s congressional districts, Gov. Kay Ivey (R) announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court ruled this month that the state’s current congressional map likely violates the Civil Rights Act, discriminating against Black voters by diluting their voting power.

Alabama has seven congressional districts, but only one is majority-Black despite the demographic making up 27 percent of the state. According to the court’s ruling, the state legislature must add a second majority-Black district to bring the map more in line with the state’s representative population.

Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberal justices in the 5-4 decision earlier this month.

The special session will begin July 17.

“It is critical that Alabama be fairly and accurately represented in Washington,” Ivey said in a statement Tuesday.

The special session is only authorized to make new maps, with Ivey saying the issue is “too urgent and too important.”

The legislature must pass new maps by July 21. It takes five days to pass legislation in the Alabama legislature, giving them the minimum number of days to pass the new maps.

A committee will begin discussing new maps next week, according to officials.

Plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case proposed a slate of new maps for the legislature to consider, all of which would add a second majority-Black district.

Alabama District 1 is the only majority-Black district in the state as of now, and each proposal makes District 2 the second majority-Black district. In the proposals, the new Districts 1 and 2 would straddle the southern coast of the state.

Tags Alabama Gerrymandering house districts Kay Ivey racial gerrymandering redistricting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  11. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  12. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  13. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  14. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  15. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  18. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
Load more

Video

See all Video