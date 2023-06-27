trending:

Appeals court releases Ivanka Trump from New York AG’s suit against Trump family, company

by Lauren Sforza - 06/27/23 5:18 PM ET
A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump from a fraud lawsuit brought state Attorney General Letitia James (D) last year against former President Trump, his three adult children and his company.

The Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the claims brought against Ivanka Trump by James last year, noting that the claims brought against her were barred by New York’s statute of limitation.

“The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely,” the order reads.

The court wrote that while allegations of wrongdoing after February 2016 were allowed, Trump’s daughter had taken a step back from the family company by 2016 and was not accused of wrongdoing after that time period.

The lawsuit filed last year is seeking $250 million in financial penalties and is asking the court to bar Trump and his three adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — from serving as an officer or director in any corporation registered or licensed in the state. James’ office also asked s the court to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into any real estate acquisition in New York or from applying for loans from any financial institution in the state for five years.

The lawsuit follows a three-year investigation into whether the former president inflated the value of his properties to his investors to get loans and deflated the value on tax form. The lawsuit alleged that Trump’s children were involved in a conspiracy to commit the crimes, as well as Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected a motion from former President Trump last year to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him, ruling that Trump’s legal team’s arguments to dismiss were frivolous and rejected an argument that the case is a “witch hunt.” Trump has railed against the civil fraud case brought against him, saying that James was pursuing the case for political reasons.

A spokesperson for James’s office said in a statement to The Hill that there is a “mountain of evidence” remaining in their lawsuit against the former president.

“We sued Donald Trump and the Trump Organization after uncovering extensive financial fraud that continues to this day,” the spokesperson said. “There is a mountain of evidence that shows Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for significant economic gain. Those facts haven’t changed. This decision allows us to hold him accountable for that fraud, and we intend to do so.”

The Hill has reached out to Ivanka Trump’s legal team for comment.

Updated at 5:32 p.m.

