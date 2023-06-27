Arizona county elections director quits, accusing officials of politicization 

An Arizona county elections director resigned from her post Tuesday after accusing officials of politicizing elections and creating a harmful work environment.

Pinal County Elections Director Geraldine Roll resigned Tuesday morning after sending her resignation email to County Manager Leo Lew, whom she accused of standing by as she was “attacked.” In her email, obtained by The Hill, she wrote that she has “never been subject to the ridicule, disrespect, intimidation and attacks on my reputation and ethics” that she has faced since starting her position.

“With no regrets, I quit,” Roll wrote in her resignation email to Lew. “When you no longer respect those you work for, it is time to leave. I have watched as you idly stood by when I was attacked. I cannot work for an individual who does not support me. The environment fostered by your team and the Board of Supervisors is toxic.”

In her email, Roll wrote that the elections department “should not be politicalized” and accused officials of being partial to a “faction of the Republican Party.”

“You relegate impartiality, common sense and dedicated work to irrational, extremist political party views and rhetoric,” she wrote. “It is a far reach to see how you will deliver clean elections when you bend to a faction of the Republican party. Clearly, politics are the value this administration desires in a place where politics have no place: elections administration.”

Azcentral.com first reported Roll’s resignation Tuesday.

She also signed her email with, “Really, Not Respectfully,” ahead of her signature.

“I did not resign, I quit. I am sure there may be a distinction. I fail to see it,” Roll responded to The Hill when reached for comment.

Lew said in a statement to The Hill that he disagreed with Roll on her “assessment.”

“I want to thank Geri for her service during very challenging times and for the improvements that she identified and began to implement in the Elections Department,” Lew said in a statement. “Although I disagree with her assessment, she has been an impactful public servant, and I wish her the best and know that she will continue to do great things in her career.”

According to azentral.com, Roll was in her position for less than a year, as the elections department faced a tumultuous few months.