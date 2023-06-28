North Carolina Senate approves ban on gender-affirming care for minors

The North Carolina Senate advanced a bill Tuesday that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The Senate measure makes it illegal to perform gender-affirming surgery or provide hormone therapy or puberty blockers for people younger than 18. The bill is stricter than a House measure passed earlier this month and only allows for exceptions for certain procedures or disorders.

If passed, health care providers that violate restrictions could have their licenses revoked.

After ironing out differences with the House version, the bill is expected to be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who is expected to veto it. However, his veto likely would be overridden because the GOP holds majorities in both chambers.

The most recent ban follows a series of bills in the state targeting the LGBTQ community. Last week, the state Legislature passed a measure preventing transgender women from competing in athletics at public schools.

Gender-affirming surgery is considered safe and medically necessary for people who want to transition genders. The procedures are endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society.

Surgical procedures on minors are exceedingly rare because most transgender teens are provided reversible puberty blockers to delay the onset of puberty and a hormone therapy regimen.

At least 20 states have passed laws preventing gender-affirming care, according to The Associated Press. Last week, Arkansas’ ban on minor gender-affirming care was struck down by courts.

LGBTQ advocates have called the laws discriminatory.

“[The bill] just marginalizes us more, just pushes us out of the mainstream more, and it gives bigots more ammunition,” LGBTQ advocate D Sellars, who is nonbinary, told The Associated Press.

The bill’s sponsors have denied the claims.

“The bill is not an attempt to limit treatment for children suffering from gender dysphoria or those struggling to form their identity,” state Rep. Timothy Reeder (R) said.

“Rather, it seeks to limit children from potentially life-altering treatments before they are truly able to understand and consent to these interventions,” he added.