trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DOJ argues Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership is ‘unlawful’

by Julia Shapero - 06/28/23 8:14 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/28/23 8:14 PM ET
FILE - A sign marks the facade of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, May 5, 2022, in Washington. The Justice Department issued new guidance Thursday, May 25, 2023, emphasizing that investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities. Anti-profiling rules were also expanded to include thousands more people who are part of the justice system. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – A sign marks the facade of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, May 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) argued Tuesday that a Florida law barring Chinese citizens from owning land in the state violates a federal housing law and the Fourteenth Amendment.

“These unlawful provisions will cause serious harm to people simply because of their national origin, contravene federal civil rights laws, undermine constitutional rights, and will not advance the State’s purported goal of increasing public safety,” the DOJ said in a statement of interest filed in a case challenging the law. 

Florida Senate Bill 264, which was signed into law in early May, restricts people from “countries of concern” from purchasing land or property within 10 miles of a “military installation” or “critical infrastructure facility” in the state.

The law’s “countries of concern” include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria. However, another portion of the law specifically restricts Chinese citizens from purchasing or owning any property in Florida.

The Justice Department argued that the law violates the Fair Housing Act — which prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of several categories, including national origin — as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

While Florida officials have argued that the law is meant to “counteract the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party,” the DOJ said that the state has not explained how blocking people from these countries from owning property would achieve this goal.

“Florida has yet to identify any legitimate connection between protecting the State and prohibiting individuals who simply come from ‘foreign countries of concern’ from purchasing or owning real property,” the filing said.

Tags Chinese citizens countries of concern Equal Protection Clause Fair Housing Act Florida Fourteenth Amendment Justice Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  9. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  10. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  11. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  12. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  13. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  14. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  15. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  16. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  17. China tells US to lift sanctions to reopen high-level military talks
  18. Presumed human remains recovered from Titan wreckage, Coast Guard says
Load more

Video

See all Video