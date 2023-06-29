trending:

Fire breaks out at flagship Tiffany & Co. store in NYC

by Lauren Cook - 06/29/23 12:30 PM ET
The Tiffany & Co sign is displayed outside of their flagship store along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on November 25, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A fire broke out at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in New York City on Thursday.

Thick, black smoke billowed from the Fifth Avenue shop in Midtown Manhattan, as seen in photos and videos posted to social media on Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the FDNY arrived on the scene shortly after the fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. The fire was located in a utility vault in the building, fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation.

Two people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not immediately disclosed by the FDNY.

The Landmark store, Tiffany & Co’s New York City flagship, reopened to the public in April after undergoing a major renovation. The project took nearly four years to complete, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

