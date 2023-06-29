trending:

State Watch

State lawmaker assaulted after Eid al-Adha service in Connecticut: police

by Julia Shapero - 06/29/23 1:52 PM ET
(File: Getty)

A Connecticut state lawmaker was assaulted after attending an Eid al-Adha service in Hartford Wednesday, local police said.

Hartford police arrested 30-year-old Andrey Desmond in connection to the incident involving Democratic state Rep. Maryam Khan, according to a police press release.

Desmond allegedly made unwanted advances on Khan, attempted to prevent the state lawmaker from leaving and assaulted her, resulting in “minor injuries,” police said.

Civilians chased after and detained Desmond, who has been charged with unlawful restraint, assault, breach of the peace and interfering with police.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) called the incident “disturbing” in a statement Wednesday night.

“My heart is with Rep. Maryam Khan who was attacked today after attending Eid al-Adha services with her family,” Lamont said. “It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer.”

“Rep. Khan is a dedicated public servant who cares deeply about passing legislation that uplifts her constituents in Hartford and Windsor,” he added. “I’m keeping her and her loved ones in my thoughts.”

Khan was the first Muslim to be elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives after winning a special election last year.

