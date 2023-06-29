trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Newsom predicts ‘significant decline’ in Black, Latino admissions following affirmative action decision

by Julia Shapero - 06/29/23 6:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/29/23 6:19 PM ET
FILE – Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address on March 8, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) predicted that the country would see a “significant decline” in admissions of Black and Latino students, following the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday restricting the use of race in college admissions.

He pointed to California’s own experience with affirmative action, which was banned by a state ballot initiative in 1996.

“The impact that had on Black and brown communities was profound,” Newsom said at a press conference Thursday. 

“For those that are wondering what’s going to happen in their states, they only have to look to California to know exactly what’s going to happen,” he continued. “You’re going to see a significant decline in African American and Latino admissions in institutions of higher learning.”

The most selective public universities in the state — University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Los Angeles; and University of California, San Diego — saw a nearly 40 percent drop in admissions of underrepresented minorities in 1998 when the affirmative action ban went into effect, according to a 2020 report.

Newsom added Thursday that he was “frankly unsurprised” by the Supreme Court’s decision, suggesting that the current court “wants to bring us back to a pre-1960s world.”

In the ruling, the six conservative justices on the bench found that Harvard University’s and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s use of race in their admissions processes violated the Fourteenth Amendment, delivering a major blow to affirmative action programs.

Tags affirmative action California Gavin Newsom Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  2. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  3. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  6. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  7. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  8. READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case
  9. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  10. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  11. Christie says Trump wishes ‘he could be Putin in America’
  12. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  13. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  14. Student loan decision: Kagan says court ‘exceeds its proper, limited role’
  15. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  18. READ: Supreme Court rulings on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Load more

Video

See all Video