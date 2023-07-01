trending:

State Watch

Bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas: report

by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 9:43 PM ET
A bus full of migrants arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday from Texas, the second such load of migrants to the city in recent weeks, according to reports from CNN.

More than 40 people, including 11 children, from around Central and South America were bused from Texas immigration facilities. The Los Angeles government was not informed about the incoming migrants and had less than a day to prepare for their arrival, a city spokesperson said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began a migrant busing program last year, citing overcrowding in Texas immigration facilities and politics. Buses have only been sent to so-called “sanctuary cities” with Democratic leadership, where undocumented immigrants have additional protections from police.

Abbott has also directed buses to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver. About 23,000 people have been bused out of Texas, Abbott claims.

This includes around 100 migrants in two buses that were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

The first bus of migrants to arrive in Los Angeles came in mid-June. Mayor Karen Bass called the move a political stunt.

“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives,” she said.

Abbott announced the first busload of migrants proudly on Twitter.

“Small Texas border towns remain overrun & overwhelmed because Biden refuses to secure the border,” he wrote. “LA is a city migrants seek to go to, particularly now its leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary status.”

The 41 migrants who arrived Saturday are receiving assistance from numerous non-profit groups for housing, legal aid and food needs, according to CNN.

