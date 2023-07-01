trending:

Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law

by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 10:56 PM ET
The Mexican Foreign Ministry harshly criticized a new Florida immigration law that will require more frequent mandatory ID checks at places like hospitals and by employers, as well as increase criminal penalties to being undocumented.

“SB1718 will affect the human rights of thousands of Mexicans, including children, and will exacerbate hostile environments, which may lead to hate crimes and acts against the migrant community,” the ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“Criminalization is not the way to solve the issue of undocumented immigration.”

The sweeping law went into effect on Saturday.

Other sections of the legislation make it more difficult for undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license — and will invalidate licenses from other states legally given to undocumented immigrants.

Mexico’s rebuke is a continuation of the nation’s ongoing feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). In June, the government said it was looking into legal recourse against Florida for its migrant relocation policy which saw migrants, including Mexican nationals, sent on buses and planes around the U.S.

The Florida immigration law solidifies that migrant relocation program officially in state law, and provides $12 million in state funding for it.

In May, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador encouraged Mexicans in Florida not to vote for DeSantis, citing his anti-migrant policies.

“Hopefully Hispanics in Florida will wake up and not give him one single vote, to not vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don’t respect migrants,” López Obrador said.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said the Florida law could have a negative impact on U.S.-Mexico relations, because it “demonstrates the reluctance of some actors to find joint solutions that invite collaboration.”

The government also pledged to increase the amount of resources available to Mexicans in Florida through the country’s consulate, including legal aid.

