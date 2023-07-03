Federal court blocks Florida election law

A federal court blocked a Florida election law Monday that would’ve imposed more limitations on voter registration efforts in the state.

In a 58-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker agreed with the plaintiffs that the new state law is unconstitutional, saying that implementing restrictions on third-party voter registration organizations violates the Constitution.

SB 7050, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in May, includes a ban on noncitizens participating in registering votes. Organizations could face a $50,000 fine for each noncitizen person who “collects” or “handles” voter registration forms on the organization’s behalf.

“Florida may, of course, regulate elections, including the voter registration process,” Walker said in his ruling. “Here, however, the challenged provisions exemplify something Florida has struggled with in recent years; namely, governing within the bounds set by the United States Constitution.”

Walker, who was appointed to his position by former President Obama, also said in his ruling that the decision is not final, also highlighting one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, an immigrant from El Salvador who has permanent residency in the U.S. and works as a Florida field director for Mi Vecino, a voter registration group.

“Tomorrow, Floridians across the state will commemorate our Nation’s birthday. They will endure the heat of the Florida summer to celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends at barbecues and picnics,” Walker said in his ruling, who noted that the ruling comes a day before the July 4th holiday.

“They will gather with their communities at public parks for music and fireworks. They will cheer and sweat at parades and block parties. And amid these patriotic festivities, some may feel moved, for the first time, to embrace their solemn privilege as citizens by registering to vote.”

This comes as the lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Florida, LatinoJustice PRLDEF, Dēmos, and other organizations and individual clients.

In a statement, legal director for the ACLU of Florida Daniel Talley said the ruling “fortifies the idea that all Floridians have a right to participate in building a stronger democracy through civic engagement.”

“While this is a step in the right direction, our work is not finished. People in our communities, including noncitizens, work tirelessly to assist in voter registration efforts to empower Floridians to vote on issues that impact their daily lives,” Talley said. “We applaud the court’s decision, but we must ensure this harmful law is struck down altogether.”