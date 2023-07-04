trending:

Philadelphia shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 07/04/23 8:24 AM ET
A shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night killed five people and injured two children.  

All five of those who were killed were male and between the ages of 20 and 59 years old. Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said the two wounded children are two and 13 years old and are in stable condition.  

Law enforcement initially said four people had been killed, but identified a fifth victim early Tuesday morning in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood.  

Law enforcement arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 40-year-old man.  

When officers arrested the man, he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had multiple ammunition magazines, a scanner, an “AR style” gun and a handgun, Outlaw said.  

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police officers responded to a call concerning gunshots in the Kingessing neighborhood, where they discovered multiple gunshot victims.  

While officers were preparing to transport the injured to the hospital, they heard the sound of gunshots, Outlaw said in the news conference.

Officers pursued the suspected shooter on foot while he was “actively shooting a firearm,” arresting him in an alley nearby, she said.

Police later found about 50 spent shell casings in the area after the shooting stopped, Outlaw said. Multiple vehicles were struck by bullets.

Outlaw added that the shooting took place in three locations spanning a two-block by four-block area.

“We are canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and do everything to figure out the why behind this happening,” Outlaw said in the conference. 

