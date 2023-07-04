trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

3 killed, 8 wounded in Fort Worth shooting

by Julia Shapero - 07/04/23 11:15 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/04/23 11:15 AM ET
(Getty Images)

Three people were killed and eight were wounded in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday night, police said.

The mass shooting occurred in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, during the community’s annual Fourth of July celebration, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference, according to CNN. “They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Tuesday that she was “devastated” by the news of the shooting.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Parker said in a tweet.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit is conducting an investigation into the incident, said Officer Daniel Segura, a department spokesperson.

Tags Fort Worth mass shooting Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  5. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. Powder that prompted brief evacuation at White House found to be cocaine
  10. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  11. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  12. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  13. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  14. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  15. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Dan Cox says he has not filed to run for House, has reported FEC filing for ...
  18. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
Load more