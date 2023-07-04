3 killed, 8 wounded in Fort Worth shooting

Three people were killed and eight were wounded in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday night, police said.

The mass shooting occurred in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, during the community’s annual Fourth of July celebration, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference, according to CNN. “They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Tuesday that she was “devastated” by the news of the shooting.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Parker said in a tweet.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit is conducting an investigation into the incident, said Officer Daniel Segura, a department spokesperson.