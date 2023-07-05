trending:

Philadelphia shooting suspect identified; police say 40-year-old fired ‘seemingly at random’

by Julia Shapero - 07/05/23 8:28 AM ET
The suspect in Monday night’s shooting in Philadelphia that left five people dead has been identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, according to CNN.

Carriker is set to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and simple assault, CNN reported.

Four adults and a teenager were killed and two children were injured on Monday when the shooter — who was equipped with a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines, a scanner, an “AR-style gun” and a handgun — opened fire in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia. 

Police pursued the shooter on foot as they continued “actively shooting a firearm” and arrested them in a nearby alley, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said at a Tuesday news conference that the alleged shooter fired “seemingly at random.” 

“Let me crystal clear: What happened last night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying,” she also said.

