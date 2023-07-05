trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Florida video shows shark near swimmers, beach

by Lauren Sforza - 07/05/23 2:26 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/05/23 2:26 PM ET
Dr. Greg Skomal, Shark Researcher for Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, captures video footage of a Great White Shark, while the crew listens for its radio tag, off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts, on October 21, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A large shark was spotted near swimmers celebrating Independence Day at a beach in Florida on Monday, as seen in a video taken by a fellow beachgoer.

The video obtained by CNN shows swimmers rushing toward the shore from what appears to be a large shark on the shore of Navarre Beach in Florida. Cristy Cox, who took the video and shared it online, told the Pensacola News Journal the shark was chasing fish.

“The shark was just trying to feed as they are expected and just passed by swimmers,” Cox said. “Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural, and we are in their home, so stay alert!”

In the video, people could be heard calling for swimmers to clear the water due to the shark spotting.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sharks are most active in Florida waters between April and October, which is when humans are most likely to be swimming. Although sharks may be closer to the shores then, the commission noted that shark attacks are very rare, and someone is 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning in Florida than be attacked by a shark.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File reported that in 2022, there were 41 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S., including 16 in Florida.

There have been at least 19 shark attacks in the United States so far this year, according to CBS News. This includes five shark attack bites that happened in two days over the holiday weekend off the coast of New York, NBC News reported.

Tags Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission International Shark Attack File Pensacola News Journal shark

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  5. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  8. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  9. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  12. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  13. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  14. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  15. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  16. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  17. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  18. Ben & Jerry’s calls for return of ‘stolen indigenous land’ in July Fourth ...
Load more