Thousands of Los Angeles hotel workers return to work, but say more strikes to come

Thousands of hotel workers in southern California returned to work Wednesday after a three-day strike demanding higher wages and better benefits, but the union says the walkout was just “the first wave” of action.

Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the workers, said in a release that the mass walkout “marks just the first wave of strikes and disruption by hotel workers across the region.”

Bellmen, front desk agents, cooks, dishwashers, servers and room attendants walked off the job Sunday amid the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“This walkout was the first of many actions that may come this summer by workers at hotels across Southern California, and it is only one tool in our toolbox. We have put the industry on notice that the workers have suffered enough,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of the union.

Among those who went on strike were workers at the InterContinental hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the second-biggest hotel in the city, the union said.

“What about the 1st BIGGEST hotel in LA? They did the right thing and settled a fair contract with their workers! *hint hint*” the union said on Twitter. The Westin Bonaventure agreed to the workers’ requested wages last week.

An overwhelming majority — 96 percent — of union members voted last month to authorize the strike after what they said was “more than a month of failed negotiations” with hotel employers. The workers are pushing for a $5-per-hour wage increase and better health care, pensions and workloads.

The Washington Post reported that a spokesperson for the Hotel Association of Los Angeles said the group was hearing the strike “may be ‘paused,’ but we don’t know what that means.”