New Jersey judge under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ TikTok videos

A judge in New Jersey is accused of posting “inappropriate” TikTok videos, including some filmed at the courthouse or in his judicial robes, in violation of judicial conduct rules, according to a new complaint.

Gary Wilcox, a judge of the Supreme Court of New Jersey, used an alias to post videos on the social media platform in which he lip-synced to songs with controversial lyrics, according to the new filing from the Supreme Court of New Jersey’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

Under the name “Sal Torella,” Wilcox allegedly posted 40 videos on TikTok from April 11, 2021, to March 4 of this year with a public account. He’s accused of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The formal complaint alleges that 11 of the videos “were inappropriate and brought disrepute to the Judiciary,” either because of the content — which allegedly included “references to violence, sex, and misogyny” — the location in which they were filmed, or because of Wilcox’s physical appearance in the videos.

According to the filing, Wilcox was in some of the videos “wearing his judicial robes and/or partially dressed while lying in bed,” and filmed some “in chambers, in the courthouse, and in a bed.”

“By his conduct in posting these and similar videos to TikTok, Respondent exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges,” the complaint argues. Wilcox could now face a hearing and judicial discipline.

Wilcox’s lawyer, Robert Hille, told the New York Times earlier this week that he was reviewing the complaint, adding that “I don’t think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here.”

Wilcox has been part of the New Jersey Bar since 1989, according to the complaint document, and was a Superior Court judge throughout the two-year span in which the videos were posted, presiding over criminal cases in New Jersey’s Bergen County.