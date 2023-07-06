trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Youngkin officials pulled online LGBTQ resources after inquiry from conservative outlet: report

by Julia Shapero - 07/06/23 5:21 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/06/23 5:21 PM ET
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin is set to issue a third round of endorsements in Virginia legislative races, backing 19 more Republican candidates, including six who are in contested primaries. Among those set to receive the governor’s backing Thursday, May 18, 2023 are Emily Brewer and Tara Durant, both members of the House of Delegates facing spirited challenges for the GOP nomination in state Senate races.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin is set to issue a third round of endorsements in Virginia legislative races, backing 19 more Republican candidates, including six who are in contested primaries. Among those set to receive the governor’s backing Thursday, May 18, 2023 are Emily Brewer and Tara Durant, both members of the House of Delegates facing spirited challenges for the GOP nomination in state Senate races.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration recently pulled resources for LGBTQ youth from the state’s Department of Health website, after receiving an inquiry from a conservative outlet, according to The Washington Post.

The online resources for LGBTQ youth were reportedly removed May 31, the same day that the administration received questions from The Daily Wire, an outlet co-founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

The Virginia Department of Health website previously featured links to Q Chat Space, a national LGBTQ center where teens can join online support groups moderated by professionals, as well as the LGBTQ and social justice website Queer Kid Stuff, among other resources.

The state’s health commissioner, Karen Shelton, told colleagues in one of several messages obtained by the Post that she was directed to pull the webpage by Health and Human Resources.

Employees with the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Family Health — which was at the center of this and other recent cases in which public health resources were removed — expressed concerns about the removal of the LGBTQ resources without their prior consultation.

“I’m having a bad case of déjà vu,” Vanessa Walker Harris, the director of the Office of Family Health, said in one email, according to the Post.

Walker Harris went on to voice concerns that the division’s staff were being directed to remove the resources in response to “a politically motivated inquiry, yet again.”

“[H]ere we go again with removing things from the webpage without consulting ofhs,” another member of the Office of Family Health, Emily Yeatts, said.

Shelton later apologized for the way that the change was handled, saying that “there wasn’t much time to communicate about it,” the Post reported.

In the wake of the decision to remove the LGBTQ resources, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement to the Post that the government “should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval.”

“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life,” she added. “Children belong to their parents, not the state.”

Tags Ben Shapiro Glenn Youngkin LGBTQ LGBTQ youth Virginia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  2. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  3. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  4. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  5. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  6. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  10. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  11. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  12. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  13. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  14. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  15. Trump, DeSantis will need to sign loyalty pledge to make Florida ballot, state ...
  16. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  17. Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival Threads app
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more