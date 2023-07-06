trending:

Arizona governor greenlights over-the-counter birth control

by Joe Jacquez - 07/06/23 10:38 PM ET
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs talks on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in San Luis, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) has expanded access to over-the-counter birth control that will “soon be available to Arizonans,” according to a press release.

Arizonan’s 18 and older will soon be able to go to their local pharmacy and purchase contraceptives without a doctor’s prescription.

Hobbs, in announcing the move on Thursday, called reproductive freedom essential to individuals and families “working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona.”

“I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on,” Hobbs said.

The order goes into effect immediately, but those wanting contraceptives will have to complete a screening and blood pressure test. Hobbs also encouraged Arizonans to call their pharmacy ahead to make sure the contraceptives are available.

Birth control medication is already available over-the-counter in Oregon, California and Washington D.C. Over 20 states have statutes that allow pharmacies to dispense FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives without the need for a prescription, per a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

At the federal level, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has endorsed the OTC drug Opill, saying the risks of unintended pregnancy far outweighed any risks associated with the drug.

In addition, President Biden signed an executive order to increase access to contraception and family planning late last month, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

