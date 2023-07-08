New York to deploy shark-monitoring drones to beaches following reported attacks

New York will deploy shark-monitoring drones on its beaches following a recent series of reported attacks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced in a release on Friday that the drones will be sent to beach communities on Long Island and New York City, and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have increased their surveillance of the waters in response to increased shark sightings.

“Ahead of the busy summer season, we developed new tools and strategies to monitor marine wildlife and protect the health and safety of New Yorkers. These new drones will increase the shark monitoring capacity of local governments across Long Island and New York City, ensuring local beaches are safe for all beachgoers,” Hochul said.

The release states that the drones will be provided to all downstate municipalities, and the state parks office will provide funding to cover the costs of training local personnel to operate them.

Two swimmers were seemingly attacked by sharks off of Long Island on Tuesday, the day after two other swimmers reported the same. A drone on one beach had found about 50 sand sharks near a popular park on Tuesday, causing the beach to have a delayed opening.

The governor’s office said swimming is suspended when shark sightings or interactions between sharks and swimmers occur, and it is not allowed to resume until one hour after the last sighting. Lifeguards, park police and staff continue to patrol the waters for shark activity during this time.

Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the state environmental conservation department, said New York’s shores support an annual shark migration to the state’s coastal waters.

“While human-shark interactions are rare, DEC encourages the public to follow shark safety guidance to help minimize the risk of negative interactions with sharks this summer,” Seggos said.

The department said swimmers should avoid areas with seals, schools of fish or diving seabirds and murky water to reduce the risk of interacting with a shark. They should also avoid swimming at dusk, night and dawn, follow lifeguards’ instructions, stay close to the shore and swim in groups.