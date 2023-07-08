trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

6 dead in California plane crash

by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 12:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 12:49 PM ET
(File: Getty)

Six people were found dead in a plane crash in California on Saturday as firefighters worked to put out a fire that spread from the aircraft. 

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to reports of a plane crash at 4:15 a.m. local time and found an aircraft “fully engulfed” in flames. Officials found six occupants from the plane and declared them deceased. 

The Riverside County Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire burned about one acre of vegetation before being contained at 5:35 a.m. 

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are taking over the investigation. 

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Cessna C550 business jet that departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. It said the plane crashed near French Valley Airport in the city of Murrieta. 

Riverside County is located in the southern part of California, on the border with Arizona and near the border with Mexico. 

The NTSB told The Hill that five investigators are traveling to the scene and are expected to arrive later on Saturday. They will start with documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

Officials will request radar weather data, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records as part of the investigation.

The agency said a preliminary report will be released 15 days after the incident, and full investigations take 12 to 24 months to complete.

It said it will not provide a cause at this “early stage” of the investigation but will release facts about the situation once they are learned.

— Updated at 1:12 p.m.

Tags California plane crash Riverside County

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  4. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  5. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  8. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  9. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  10. Axelrod warns Cornel West bid could tip election to Trump
  11. Newsom will no longer contest parole of Charles Manson ‘family’ member
  12. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  13. How John Roberts exhibited his power in the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions
  14. Appeals court allows Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors to take ...
  15. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  16. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  17. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  18. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
Load more