6 dead in California plane crash

Six people were found dead in a plane crash in California on Saturday as firefighters worked to put out a fire that spread from the aircraft.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to reports of a plane crash at 4:15 a.m. local time and found an aircraft “fully engulfed” in flames. Officials found six occupants from the plane and declared them deceased.

The Riverside County Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire burned about one acre of vegetation before being contained at 5:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are taking over the investigation.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Cessna C550 business jet that departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. It said the plane crashed near French Valley Airport in the city of Murrieta.

Riverside County is located in the southern part of California, on the border with Arizona and near the border with Mexico.

The NTSB told The Hill that five investigators are traveling to the scene and are expected to arrive later on Saturday. They will start with documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

Officials will request radar weather data, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records as part of the investigation.

The agency said a preliminary report will be released 15 days after the incident, and full investigations take 12 to 24 months to complete.

It said it will not provide a cause at this “early stage” of the investigation but will release facts about the situation once they are learned.

— Updated at 1:12 p.m.