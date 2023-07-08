trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Washington state fined over $100M for failing to provide timely resources for mentally ill in jail

by Julia Shapero - 07/08/23 7:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/08/23 7:19 PM ET
FILE – In this June 26, 2014 file photo, a U.S. veteran with post-traumatic stress sits in a segregated holding pen at the Cook County Jail after he was arrested on a narcotics charge in Chicago. Cook County plans to open a 24-hour triage center on the far South Side of Chicago where police can drop off people experiencing psychiatric or substance-abuse crises. The goal is ease pressure on the jail, where 1 in 5 detainees is locked up because of mental health problems. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast-File)

A federal judge on Friday ordered Washington state to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely competency evaluations and treatment to mentally ill individuals who are charged with crimes.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman found that the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services had breached a 2015 settlement agreement that required it to cut down wait times for competency evaluations and treatment to 1-2 weeks. 

While Pechman acknowledged that “several factors impacted the rise in wait times,” she criticized the department’s “lack of foresight, creativity, planning, and timely response to a crisis of its own making.”

In particular, the judge said that she was “unpersuaded” that the Department of Social and Health Services “adequately planned for and took reasonable measures to address the bed shortage” at the state’s psychiatric hospitals.

Washington state has previously been found in contempt for violating the 2015 settlement agreement on two other occasions and has faced roughly $400 million in fines, according to court documents.

Courts can order competency evaluations if there is a reason to doubt whether a person is competent to stand trial. If an individual is found incompetent to stand trial, the state is required to provide restoration services.

Under the settlement agreement, Washington state is required to conduct competency evaluations within 14 days of a court order for individuals in jail and within seven days for those at state hospitals. 

Individuals who are found to be incompetent to stand trial must be admitted to receive treatment within seven days.

Tags jail mental illness Washington

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  5. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Attention turns to legacy admissions after affirmative action ruling
  8. California Rep. Napolitano announces she will retire at end of term
  9. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  10. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  11. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  12. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  13. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  14. Watch live: Trump addresses crowd in Las Vegas
  15. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  16. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  17. Fox retracts story on Trump, Price
  18. Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race
Load more