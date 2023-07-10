Larry Nassar, convicted of abusing gymnasts, stabbed in prison: report 

Larry Nassar, a disgraced sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida, The Associated Press reported.

Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, told the news service that the altercation occurred Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.

Both people said that Nassar was in stable condition as of Monday, and one said that he had been stabbed in the back and the chest.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including medalists on the U.S. Olympic team. More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during Nassar’s weeklong sentence hearing.

“I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County (Mich.) Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said at the sentencing in 2018.

Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting athletes during his time at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains athletes on the Olympic team.

During the testimonies of victims, many said they had told adults what was happening over the course of Nassar’s 20 years of sexual abuse, but those reports were not relayed to authorities.

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar in June 2022. Nassar’s attorney alleged that he had been treated unfairly in 2018, when the judge called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

More than 100 women, including four-time gold medalist Simone Biles, sought more than $1 billion from the FBI for allegedly failing to stop Nassar from abusing athletes after they knew he was accused of assaulting gymnasts in 2015. USA Gymnastics had told the FBI about the allegations in 2015, but he was not arrested until the fall of 2016 by Michigan State University police during an investigation.