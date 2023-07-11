trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

3 teens charged with murder after plan to egg home turns deadly, deputies say

by Kaycee Sloan - 07/11/23 9:26 AM ET
by Kaycee Sloan - 07/11/23 9:26 AM ET

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – Three Georgia teenagers were charged with murder after their plot to egg a home as part of an “ongoing lovers quarrel” went wrong.

Deputies responded to a call of a “man down” in a Spalding County roadway on July 3, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. When authorities arrived, they found the victim had been fatally shot. The sheriff’s office identified him as Johnathan Gilbert.

In a statement, Sheriff Darrell Dix alleged that three teenagers — Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19 — were planning to vandalize Gilbert’s home by egging it when Gilbert saw them and went outside.

“When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed to confront them,” the sheriff’s office said. “The suspects ran back to the car, and as Gilbert approached them, Sydney Maughon, a backseat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times. The suspects then drove away leaving Gilbert dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road.”

Dix did not specify what the teenager’s motive was other than it appeared that “there was an ongoing lovers quarrel.”

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were able to find a cellphone number tied to one of the suspects and tracked it to a location in a neighboring county. When deputies arrived, they found a car that was believed to be used in the shooting. A gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

In a press release, Dix said all three teenagers were charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespassing. Maughon and Munson were also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

While investigators believe Maughon is the one who allegedly fired the gun, Dix said all three teenagers are culpable because they went to Gilbert’s home “with the intent to commit a crime.”

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and travelled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” Dix said in a statement. “They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

Tags Georgia Georgia crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  5. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  6. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  7. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  8. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  9. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  10. Trump lawyers ask to delay Mar-a-Lago documents trial
  11. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  12. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  13. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  14. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  15. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  16. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  17. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  18. Jordan will likely be Iran’s next domino
Load more