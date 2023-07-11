Newsom launches $20M campaign to protect Californians from extreme heat

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced a $20 million campaign Tuesday to protect Californians from extreme heat, just as the state’s southern residents were bracing for an extended spell of scalding temperatures.

Heat Ready CA, a statewide multi-ethnic education initiative, provides planning information, emergency resources and strategies for staying safer during periods of intense heat, which the governor’s office described as “the deadliest form of climate-driven extreme weather.”

“The impacts of climate change have never been more clear — the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk,” Newsom said in a statement.

“California is launching Heat Ready CA as another tool in the state’s arsenal to protect people from extreme heat,” the governor added.

The two-year campaign focuses on heat-sensitive groups at the highest risk, such as those 65 years and older, workers, individuals with chronic illnesses or disabilities or those who are pregnant, according to Newsom’s office.

The effort is part of the governor’s $400 million Extreme Heat Action Plan, which guides the state’s response to heat waves by reaching out to vulnerable populations, protecting front-line workers and opening cooling centers.

“We’re asking everyone to stay alert to changing weather and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their families safer from deadly heatwaves,” Newsom said.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Los Angeles Branch warned Sunday that an excessive heat watch was in store for the deserts, lower mountains and interior valleys of Southern California from Tuesday through Saturday.

Highs are expected to reach 100-112 degrees Fahrenheit, the NWS noted, while also reporting a potentially elevated risk of wildfire.

The NWS’s Phoenix branch warned lower desert residents to expect high temperatures around 110 degrees through Wednesday, adding that some locations could reach 115 degrees “from Friday through at least Sunday.”

As far as California is concerned, the governor’s office said that the state will likely move on Tuesday to Phase II of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan, which involves greater coordination among state and local partners.

“Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as respiratory problems, are among the potentially dangerous effects of extreme heat,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement.

“But as with earthquakes, floods or other natural weather events, Californians can better protect themselves and others with a few simple tips,” Ghaly continued.

Among those tips are recommendations to close shades, windows and blinds, while setting air conditioners between 75 and 80 degrees or relocating to a state-supported cooling center or other air-conditioned public space.

The governor’s office also emphasized the importance of drinking at least two cups of water every hour, while avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.

“Check in on friends and family, especially elderly relatives or neighbors,” Newsom’s office advised. “Call 911 if there are signs of high fever (103°F or higher) or in case of other emergencies.”