trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Georgia state lawmaker switches to GOP, cites education, crime

by Julia Shapero - 07/12/23 2:15 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/12/23 2:15 PM ET
FILE - Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, center, speaks in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Mainor announced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, saying Democrats had driven her out for refusing to follow party orthodoxy.
Alex Slitz/Associated Press
FILE – Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, center, speaks in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Mainor announced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, saying Democrats had driven her out for refusing to follow party orthodoxy.

A Georgia state lawmaker switched to the Republican Party on Tuesday, citing her disagreements with Democratic policies on education and public safety.

State Rep. Mesha Mainor, who represents a swath of Atlanta, is now the only Black Republican member of the Georgia Legislature and the first Black Republican woman to serve in the body, according to The Associated Press.

“I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me,” Mainor tweeted Tuesday. “It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.”

“I didn’t leave the Democrat Party,” she later added in another tweet. “The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Mainor specifically pointed to her former Democratic colleagues’ push to defund police, as well as their opposition to school vouchers. 

Best deals of Prime Day 2023

She broke with the party on both issues in recent legislative sessions, joining two other Democrats to support a GOP bill limiting the powers of counties to reduce police funding in 2021 and casting the lone Democratic vote for a school voucher program earlier this year, according to The New York Times.

“Right now, there are schools that only 3 percent of children are meeting proficiency. That’s not acceptable,” Mainor said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “The option that the Democrats are giving is keep them there until we fix it. We’ll get it better soon. But it’s been like that for 50 years. That’s not acceptable.” 

Tags Georgia Georgia legislature Mesha Mainor

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  3. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  8. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  10. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  11. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  12. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  13. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  14. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  15. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  16. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  17. Rand Paul pressing Jim Jordan to push FBI for COVID origin info
  18. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
Load more