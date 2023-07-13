trending:

Tornado near O’Hare disrupts hundreds of Chicago flights 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/13/23 8:19 AM ET
More than 100 flights were canceled or delayed after a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service Chicago, the tornado touched down about 7 p.m. local time near the airport. Video footage captured by CBS Chicago shows crowds at the airport scrambling to seek shelter as flights were grounded.

“A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O’Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area!” the service tweeted.

About 35 minutes later, the area was reported clear. Officials said in an update early Thursday morning that “multiple tornadoes” were tracked in northeast Illinois early Wednesday evening, including some that were close together.

“Our team will be out surveying damage today to determine exactly where these tornadoes tracked. Stay tuned for updates over the next several days,” the National Weather Service Chicago said.

Flight tracking service FlightAware said about 172 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday and more than 550 were delayed. At the time of the tornado, the airport said that “severe weather” was “imminent,” noting those at the airport should take precautions. 

ABC’s Eyewitness News reported damage to homes in the area due to the storm, including walls and roofs being torn away and downed trees. Videos show debris from houses and trees scattered across neighborhoods as residents worked to clean up the storm’s aftermath.

