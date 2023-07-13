Another bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

A third bus of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.

The bus arrived at Union Station, the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States, at 12:40 p.m., according to a statement from Bass’s office.

“The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,” the mayor said in a statement. “As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

No further details were given about the bus, but the Los Angeles Times reported that 35 migrants were on board.

On June 14th, 42 migrants were bused from the city of McAllen to Los Angeles, and on July 1, more than 40 people from central and South America, including 11 children, were transported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, citing overcrowding in Texas immigration facilities, started a migrant busing program last year after President Biden lifted Title 42 — a controversial Trump-era policy that allowed for the rapid expulsion of asylum seekers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Abbott also sent a bus to Chicago, and in November, he expanded the busing to Philadelphia. Abbott has also sent migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Arizona started busing migrants in May of last year under the leadership of former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, and the policy has since continued under Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.