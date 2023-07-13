trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Another bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

by Joe Jacquez - 07/13/23 7:36 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 07/13/23 7:36 PM ET
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Del Rio, Texas, disembark in Washington, D.C. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued sending buses this week, with the third arriving in Los Angeles on July 13. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

A third bus of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.

The bus arrived at Union Station, the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States, at 12:40 p.m., according to a statement from Bass’s office.

“The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,” the mayor said in a statement. “As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

No further details were given about the bus, but the Los Angeles Times reported that 35 migrants were on board.

On June 14th, 42 migrants were bused from the city of McAllen to Los Angeles, and on July 1, more than 40 people from central and South America, including 11 children, were transported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, citing overcrowding in Texas immigration facilities, started a migrant busing program last year after President Biden lifted Title 42 — a controversial Trump-era policy that allowed for the rapid expulsion of asylum seekers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Abbott also sent a bus to Chicago, and in November, he expanded the busing to Philadelphia. Abbott has also sent migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Arizona started busing migrants in May of last year under the leadership of former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, and the policy has since continued under Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Tags Doug Ducey Greg Abbott Joe Biden Kamala Harris Karen Bass Katie Hobbs Migrant busing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  4. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  5. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  6. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  7. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  8. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  9. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  10. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  11. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  12. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  13. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  14. Tuberville speaks with Biden defense chief amid hold on military confirmations
  15. Lisa Marie Presley’s death attributed to bowel obstruction: coroner
  16. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  17. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  18. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
Load more